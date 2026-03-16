Ten empty LPG cylinders seized from Nanded resident, case registered

22:49





The action followed a tip-off that Maksud Ahmed, a resident of Hanuman Mandir Road, was illegally stocking domestic and commercial cooking gas cylinders at his residence and selling them at inflated prices.





A case was registered under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 and the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Restriction on Use and Fixation of Selling Price) Order 2000. -- PTI

The district supply department raided a house in Maharashtra's Nanded and seized ten empty LPG cylinders during its anti-hoarding and black marketing drive, officials said on Monday.