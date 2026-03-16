Sri Lanka announces 4-day working week as contingency measure





"It was decided to declare every Wednesday a public holiday with effect from March 18," commissioner general of essential services Prabath Chandrakeerthi said.





Clarifying that this would not apply to health, ports, water supplies and customs, he said, "It would be applicable to schools, universities and the judiciary."





The government expects the private sector to apply the same measure, the commissioner said.





The decision was taken at a special meeting convened by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake with the participation of the full state machinery "to discuss strategies for ensuring the continuity of public services amidst the energy disruption by the Middle East conflict".





Last week, Sri Lanka raised fuel retail prices in a bid to stop hoarding. From Sunday, a fuel rationing system was launched to minimise usage and hoarding, while the government appealed to the sparing use of fuel.





However, long queues formed near fuel stations since Sunday with the announcement of the new rationing system.





According to the government, talks are ongoing with both India and Russia to ensure a continuous supply of fuel. -- PTI

Currently, the island nation follows a five-day work week.