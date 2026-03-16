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Ship carrying LPG via Strait of Hormuz to reach India today

Mon, 16 March 2026
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The govt has categorically said there is no shortage of LPG
The govt has categorically said there is no shortage of LPG
Update on how India is handling the crude oil crisis amid the Iran conflict. 
Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Shipping Ministry, GoI says, "Shivalik LPG carrier, which sailed from the Persian Gulf, crossed the Strait of Hormuz and headed towards India, will be reaching today around 5 pm, maybe after an hour or so. 

"And before its arrival, documentation, priority berthing, and everything have been arranged at the port so that there is no delay in the discharge of cargo by this vessel. All Indian seafarers in the Persian Gulf area are safe. 

"No incident has been reported in the last 24 hours, and we are keeping a continuous watch on the situation. We are in touch with each vessel and its crew. 22 vessels, as was reported on Saturday, also. 22 Indian flag vessels with 611 Indian seafarers remain in the west of the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf."

Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery), Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, says, "Crude is available in sufficient quantity. All refineries are operating at the highest capacity. Our petrol pumps are operating normally. No dry out has been reported anywhere."

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