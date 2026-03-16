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Scuffle between BJD, BJP MLAs during voting for RS polls in Odisha

Mon, 16 March 2026
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22:05
A view of the Odisha assembly./File image
A view of the Odisha assembly./File image
A scuffle broke out between Biju Janata Dal MLAs and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Odisha amid the voting for Rajya Sabha polls. 

BJD has accused BJP of indulging "in horse-trading" in the Rajya Sabha polls. 

"BJP indulged in horse trading and bought some BJD MLAs to get their votes. When BJD MLAs opposed them, they countered us and attacked our people. This was unconstitutional. The law and order situation in the state is not right. When elected representatives are not safe, then how can common citizens remain safe? We did not attack anyone. BJP MLAs attacked BJD MLAs. We condemn this," MLA Sarada Prasanna Jena alleged. 

Earlier today, BJD chief and Leader of Opposition in the Odisha Assembly (LoP) Naveen Patnaik alleged irregularities during voting for the Rajya Sabha elections, claiming that election norms were violated after a legislator was issued a second ballot paper. 

Naveen Patnaik told ANI that the MLA from the Brahmagiri Assembly constituency had made an error while casting her vote. 

Patnaik said the polling officer issued a second ballot paper, which he claimed was against election rules. 

The Brahmagiri Assembly constituency is currently represented by Upasna Mohapatra. -- ANI

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