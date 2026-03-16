Salman meets Akhilesh Yadav in Mumbai

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While sharing the picture, the politician kept the caption short, writing in Hindi, "Mumbai Milan."





Soon after he posted the picture, it started circulating widely on social media. The post quickly drew reactions from both political followers and fans of the Bollywood actor. -- ANI

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Mumbai, and the photo of their meeting has been going viral. Akhilesh Yadav took to his Instagram account on Sunday to share a picture posing alongside Khan.