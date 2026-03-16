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Raj police to attach assets worth Rs 35 cr linked to online betting racket

Mon, 16 March 2026
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The police in Rajasthan's Karauli district have initiated proceedings to attach properties worth around Rs 35 crore allegedly linked to an online betting racket, officials said on Monday. 

The action was taken under "Operation Shikanja", a campaign launched across the state on the directions of director general of police Rajeev Kumar Sharma against organised criminals, mafia networks and wanted offenders. 

Karauli superintendent of police Lokesh Sonwal said the properties belong to Aminuddin Khan alias Ameen (50), a resident of Karauli, who is accused of running a large online betting network. 

According to the police, the accused operated betting activities through agents in Karauli, Hindaun City, Gangapur City and Jaipur using platforms such as the "Cricket Live Guru" app. 

Investigations began after police arrested some agents while they were allegedly placing bets on matches of the Big Bash League. 

"Interrogation of the arrested agents helped uncover the larger network. So far, 16 people associated with the racket have been sent to jail under the ongoing operation," Sonwal said. 

The police said preliminary investigation revealed that the accused possessed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, and no legitimate business or regular income source could be established. 

Most of the properties were allegedly purchased in cash, and bank records did not reflect transactions linked to lawful earnings, they said. -- PTI

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