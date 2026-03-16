Parliament yet to act on end-of-life care law despite repeated SC nudges: RS MP

17:06

Relatives offer prayers for Harish Rana before his final journey





Raising the matter during Zero Hour, IUML MP Haris Beeran (Kerala) called on the government to introduce the Medical Treatment of terminally ill patients (End-of-Life Care) Act, as recommended by the Law Commission, and to mandate palliative care infrastructure at every district hospital and primary health centre.





Beeran's remarks came in the wake of a Supreme Court order last week permitting withdrawal of life support for Harish Rana, who had been in a permanent vegetative state for 13 years following an accidental fall in 2013.





A bench of Justice Jamshed Pardiwala and Justice K V Viswanathan reportedly had tears in their eyes while delivering the judgment, telling the patient's parents they were not giving up on their son but allowing him to live with dignity, he said.





Citing a series of legislative inactions, Beeran said the Law Commission's 196th Report in 2006 had examined the issue of passive euthanasia in detail and appended a draft law, but Parliament did not act. The Supreme Court intervened in 2011 in the Aruna Shanbaug case to frame guidelines. -- PTI

A member of the Rajya Sabha on Monday urged the government to introduce legislation on end-of-life care for terminally ill patients, pointing out that Parliament has failed to act on the issue despite multiple Law Commission reports and Supreme Court directives spanning two decades.