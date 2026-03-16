No dry out at fuel pumps, LPG agencies in India: Govt

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She also asserted that 100 per cent supply of PNG and CNG transport consumers is being maintained. The Government said it continues to prioritise the interests of domestic consumers and ensure uninterrupted LPG supply, particularly for households and priority sectors.





The government yet again requested LPG consumers to shift to PNG connections, wherever possible. Some gas companies have also announced some incentives to attract consumers. Commercial LPG consumers in major cities and urban areas are encouraged to opt for PNG connections and may apply through email, letter or the customer portal of City Gas Distribution (CGD) companies. -- ANI

India on Monday maintained that there is adequate crude oil inventory in the country, but LPG supply continues to remain a bit concern. Despite concerns around LPG supply, there have been no reports of dry-outs of gas supply at LPG distributorships across India, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said in the inter-ministerial press briefing. "Crude is available in sufficient quantity. All refineries are operating at the highest capacity. Our petrol pumps are operating normally. No dry out has been reported anywhere...," she said.