Nitish, Nabin win RS seats; counting halted for 2 in Haryana

23:25

Nitin Nabin (second from left) and Nitish Kumar/ANI Photo





Of the total 37 vacancies of Rajya Sabha, elections were held for only 11 seats in Bihar, Odisha and Haryana as the rest of the members were earlier elected unopposed.





The ruling NDA alliance won eight seats, including one Independent backed by it, and the BJD bagged one seat in results announced on Monday night, while counting on two seats in Haryana has been put on hold amid allegations of irregularities.





A total of 14 candidates were in the fray.





NCP-SP supremo Sharad Pawar and Union minister Ramdas Athawale were among the 26 candidates elected unopposed on March 9 after the withdrawal of nominations.





In the election held on Monday, the ruling NDA won all five seats in Bihar. Besides Nitish Kumar, who heads the JD-U, and Nabin, the other winning candidates were Union Minister Ram Nath Thakur (JDU) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief Upendra Kushwaha, both sitting members who have been re-elected, and BJP's Shivesh Kumar, who will enter the Upper House of Parliament for the first time.





Outgoing RS member Amarendra Dhari Singh lost the election even after RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav claimed he got the support of five MLAs of AIMIM and one BSP legislator. -- PTI

Bihar's longest-serving chief minister Nitish Kumar and new Bharatiya Janata party president Nitin Nabin were elected to the Rajya Sabha from Bihar as the ruling NDA swept the elections held in three states for 11 seats of the Upper House on Monday.