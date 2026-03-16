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Man jumps with toddler from 23rd floor of tower in Gurugram; both die

Mon, 16 March 2026
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A private school operator allegedly jumped from the 23rd floor of a residential building with his two-year-old daughter in his arms in Gurugram on Monday, killing both, the police said.   

The police said Rahul Vijayran (35), from Delhi's Nangloi area, lived in Tower 9 of the residential society, but he jumped from another tower, which makes the case suspicious. 

According to Vijayran's family members, he had lost his sight in one eye after contracting coronavirus during the COVID-19 pandemic and was distressed due to this. 

The incident took place at a housing society in Sector 102 around 7.30 am. 

On Monday morning, while Neetu Dahiya was cooking at home, her husband Vijayran took their daughter Vamika to play in the society park. 

He later went to the 23rd floor of Tower 5 and allegedly jumped with his child, the police said. 

Upon hearing commotion, when Neetu went out, she found a man and a girl lying on the ground in a pool of blood. 

Residents took the two to a private hospital, where doctors declared them dead. 

Vijayaran's brother, Amit, told police that his brother got married in 2014. 

The couple also has an 11-year-old daughter who studies in Dehradun and lives in a hostel there. 

Amit also told the police that his brother had been living in the society for the past two months, and he runs a school in Delhi's Kirari. -- PTI

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