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LPG tanker Shivalik reaches Guj port after crossing Hormuz

Mon, 16 March 2026
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Indian LPG carrier 'Shivalik', carrying about 40,000 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas, reached Mundra Port in Gujarat on Monday evening.

The carrier arrived at the port after safely transiting out of the Strait of Hormuz late last night/early this morning.

Earlier on Monday, addressing the inter ministerial briefing on recent developments in West Asia in New Delhi, special secretary at the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, said that documentation and priority berthing have been arranged at the port to ensure no delay in the discharge of cargo of the Shivalik on Monday.

The shipping ministry official further said that another Indian vessel carrying LPG, 'Nanda Devi', will arrive on Tuesday.

The Indian-flagged vessel, 'Jag Laadki', which sailed from the UAE, carrying about 81,000 tonnes of Murban crude oil, is safely en route to India, Sinha said. 

The official said that all Indian seafarers in the Persian Gulf area are safe and no incident has been reported in the last 24 hours.

Consequently, there are now 22 Indian-flagged vessels remaining in the Persian Gulf, carrying a total of 611 seafarers.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar championed direct dialogue with Tehran as the most efficient method for resuming maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, as India seeks to protect its energy security amidst intensifying tensions in West Asia. -- ANI

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