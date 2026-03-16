Kharge raises LPG shortage issue in RS; govt says oppn trying to bring anarchy

13:46

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday expressed concern over the shortage of LPG in the country and accused the government of not taking preemptive measures to check the crisis and black marketing of the cooking gas.

Union Minister and Leader of the House J P Nadda responded, saying the Opposition is "trying to bring anarchy in the country" instead of standing with the government "in a crisis situation".

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Kharge, who is also Leader of the Opposition in the House, said the LPG crisis in the wake of the ongoing conflict in West Asia has caused widespread distress across the country. It is severely impacting the poor and vulnerable, the middle class, ordinary households, restaurants, hostels, and commercial users.

He said when the conflict in West Asia escalated, the government had issued an advisory to Indian citizens, and since that time, the government knew that the energy supply would be affected.

Despite this, no preparations were made, and as a result, many sectors of the country are facing problems.

The crisis has exposed the government's pathetic management and flawed foreign policy, he added.

Kharge further said that LPG cylinders were being sold in the black market for as high as Rs 5,000 per cylinder.

He stressed that the government must immediately take strict measures on the issue and ensure cylinders are available at affordable prices to the public as well as all small traders.

He also said that the Union petroleum minister had claimed in the Lok Sabha that there is no shortage of LPG in the country and advised people to stay away from rumours, but the ground reality is different.

Responding to Kharge's remarks, Union Minister and Leader of the House J P Nadda said that it was regrettable that even during the crisis period, the Opposition, especially the Congress party, was doing politics on the issue.

"They are instigating the peaceful people of the country...in a crisis situation, instead of standing with the country, they are trying to bring anarchy in the country," Nadda said. -- PTI