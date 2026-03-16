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Iran links Hormuz passage for Indian ships to tanker release

Mon, 16 March 2026
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Iran has asked India for the exchange of three tankers seized by it in exchange for permitting the safe passage of Indian-flagged or India-bound ships from the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters reported on Monday. 

As per Reuters, India had earlier seized those tankers alleging they had concealed or altered their identities and were involved in illegal ship-to-ship transfers at sea. 

Indian authorities seized the tankers Asphalt Star, Al Jafzia and Stellar Ruby alleging they had concealed or altered their identity and movements, and were involved in illegal ship-to-ship transfers. 

Stellar Ruby is Iranian-flagged, while the other two vessels are flagged to Nicaragua and Mali, as per Reuters. 

Tehran has also sought supplies of certain medicines and medical equipment, according to one of the sources, an Iranian official. 

Iran's ambassador to New Delhi met Indian foreign ministry officials on Monday to discuss the issue, the source told Reuters. 

Meanwhile, Indian LPG carrier 'Shivalik', carrying about 40,000 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas, reached Mundra Port in Gujarat on Monday evening. 

The carrier arrived at the port after safely transiting out of the Strait of Hormuz late last night/early this morning. 

Earlier today, addressing the Inter Ministerial briefing on Recent Developments in West Asia in New Delhi, special secretary at the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, said that documentation and priority berthing have been arranged at the port to ensure no delay in the discharge of cargo of the Shivalik. -- ANI

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