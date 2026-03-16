Iran conflict: Indian carriers have cancelled 4335 flights

14:04





Naidu said that the Indian carriers have cancelled a total of over 4335 flights, while the foreign carriers cancelled upto 1187 flights.





"Indian carriers have cancelled 4335 flights, foreign carriers have cancelled upto 1187 flights. The first thing we have to remember is safety. If the airspace itself is closed, there is no need for us to operate in this area," he said.





Furthermore, he informed that almost 2,197,80 people have travelled during this period of tensions in West Asia.





"Our DGCA and Aviation department is in thorough communication with the authorities there," he said, emphasising that the airspace has to open for any travel to take place, which is still not the case for many regions. --- ANI

The Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Monday informed the Lok Sabha of the number of flights cancelled by Indian carriers and foreign carriers due to the West Asia crisis and the number of Indian nationals who have returned during the 6th day of the Parliamentary Budget Session.