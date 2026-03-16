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India trashes reports linking tankers' release to Hormuz access

Mon, 16 March 2026
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The government on Monday trashed reports that said Tehran is seeking release of three oil tankers seized by India in return for ensuring safe passage to Indian-'flagged vessels through the Strait of Hormuz. 

This report is baseless, top sources in the government said, adding there has been no discussion of this nature between Indian and Iranian authorities. 

In any case, the three vessels are not Iranian-owned, the sources said. India's coastal authorities reportedly seized three US-sanctioned oil tankers with alleged links to Iran. 

New Delhi has been in touch with Tehran to ensure safe transit of over 20 Indian-flagged merchant vessels through the Strait of Hormuz. 

Two Indian-flagged LPG carriers, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, with 92,712 metric tonnes of LPG crossed the Strait of Hormuz early on Saturday following negotiations between the two sides. 

Global oil and gas prices have surged after Iran virtually blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow shipping lane between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman that handles roughly 20 percent of global oil and LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas). -- PTI

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