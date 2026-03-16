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Hardeep Puri's daughter files Rs 10 cr suit over posts linking her to Epstein

Mon, 16 March 2026
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Hardeep Puri's daughter said the content was all over social media
Hardeep Puri's daughter said the content was all over social media
The daughter of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has filed a Rs 10 crore defamation suit before a court seeking permanent and mandatory injunctions, damages, and an unconditional apology against several individuals and online platforms for allegedly publishing and circulating defamatory content linking her to the criminal activities of Jeffrey Epstein.

According to the civil suit, the plaintiff, an investment professional with nearly three decades of global experience, including professional engagements on Wall Street, has alleged that a coordinated and malicious online campaign was orchestrated to tarnish her reputation by spreading false and misleading allegations across social media and digital platforms.

The suit states that beginning around February 22, 2026, a series of defamatory posts, articles, videos, threads, thumbnails and captions were published and amplified online, attempting to associate the plaintiff with Jeffrey Epstein and his criminal activities. The content was allegedly circulated widely on platforms including X, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, as well as blogs and digital news portals. 

The plaintiff has alleged that the defamatory campaign comprised a coordinated series of reports, posts, videos, shorts, thumbnails, captions and community posts aimed at spreading false narratives and causing reputational damage. 

According to the suit, several social media accounts amplified the content, along with several unidentified persons described in the suit as "John Doe(s)" or "Ashok Kumar(s)." -- ANI

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