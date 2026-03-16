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European allies snub Trump's plea for support in Hormuz

Mon, 16 March 2026
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Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Monday that the United Kingdom will not be drawn into a wider war in West Asia, after US President Donald Trump warned that the future of NATO could be at stake unless allies, including the UK, provide military support in the region.

Starmer said in his press conference that the UK's priority remains protecting its citizens in the region while taking necessary steps to defend itself and its allies.

He said, "First, we will protect our people in the region. Second, while taking the necessary action to defend ourselves and our allies, we will not be drawn into the wider war. And third, we will keep working towards a swift resolution that brings security and stability back to the region and stops the Iranian threat to its neighbours."

Starmer acknowledged that the cost of the West Asia conflict has been borne by the whole world, calling to end the "war as quickly as possible".

"I want to see an end to this war as quickly as possible because the longer it goes on, the more dangerous the situation becomes and the worse it is for the cost of living back here at home," the UK Prime Minister said.

Greece and Germany also distanced themselves from the war.

"The war in Iran has nothing to do with NATO," a German government spokesperson said, adding that Germany would not take part in the war nor in keeping the Strait of Hormuz open through military means.

"As long as this war continues, there will be no participation, not even in any effort to keep the Strait of Hormuz open by military means," Al Jazeera quoted the spokesperson as saying.

Greece also will not engage in any military operations in the Strait of Hormuz, Greek government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis said, as per Al Jazeera. -- ANI

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