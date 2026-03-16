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Election Commission transfers five Assam DEOs

Mon, 16 March 2026
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The Election Commission of India on Monday transferred five district election officers of Assam, a day after the announcement of the assembly poll schedule. 

The DEOs of Kokrajhar, Majuli, Baksa, Chirang and Udalguri have been transferred with immediate effect. 

In a letter sent to Assam chief secretary Ravi Kota, the EC replaced DEO of Kokrajhar Pankaj Chakrabaorty with Dr P Uday Praveen, Majuli's Ratul Pathak with Srishti Singh and Baksa's Dhiraj Saud with Kimnei Changsan. 

Chirang DEO Gakul Chandra Brahma has been replaced by Madhusudan Nath, and Udalguri's Pulak Patgiri by Jay Vikas. 

The compliance report regarding the joining of the new officers should be sent to the EC by 3 pm on Tuesday. 

Further, the officers transferred out shall not be posted in any election-related posts till the completion of elections. 

All five transferred district electoral officers were Assam Civil Service (ACS) officials and have been replaced by Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officials. 

Dr P Uday Praveen is an IAS officer of the 2016 batch, while Srishti Singh and Jay Vikas are of the 2021 batch. -- PTI

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