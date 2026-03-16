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Dubai-bound flight returns to Kochi after security concern

Mon, 16 March 2026
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An Emirates flight bound for Dubai from Kochi returned to the airport in Kochi on Monday following a security incident reported from the destination airport, a CIAL spokesman said. 

Flight EK533 departed Cochin International Airport (CIAL) at 04.30 am with 325 people on board. En route, the aircraft was directed to turn back due to the sudden closure of Dubai International Airport, he said. 

The flight landed in Kochi at 08.30 am, he added. 

"Passengers are advised to remain on board while the situation at DXB (Dubai) is reviewed. If the airport resumes operations, the return service will continue," the spokesman said. -- PTI 

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