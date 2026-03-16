Dubai airport diverts flights to Al Maktoum airport

10:02





Flights were temporarily suspended at Dubai International Airport following a drone-related incident near the airport, authorities said on Monday, as tensions linked to the ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran continue to impact the region.





According to the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, the suspension was imposed as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of passengers and staff.





In a post on X, the Dubai Media Office said, "Dubai Civil Aviation Authority announces the temporary suspension of flights at Dubai International Airport as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all passengers and staff.





"Travellers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates regarding their flights. Further updates will be announced through official channels as soon as they become available."





Authorities also said a fire broke out after a drone struck in the vicinity of the airport, causing minimal damage. "Authorities are currently responding to a fire resulting from a drone-related incident in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport. All necessary measures are being taken to ensure everyone's safety," the Dubai Media Office said. -- ANI

Dubai Airports announces the diversion of some flights from Dubai International Airport (DXB) to Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC).