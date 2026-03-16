HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Dubai airport diverts flights to Al Maktoum airport

Mon, 16 March 2026
Share:
10:02
image
Dubai Airports announces the diversion of some flights from Dubai International Airport (DXB) to Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC).

Flights were temporarily suspended at Dubai International Airport following a drone-related incident near the airport, authorities said on Monday, as tensions linked to the ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran continue to impact the region. 

According to the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, the suspension was imposed as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of passengers and staff. 

In a post on X, the Dubai Media Office said, "Dubai Civil Aviation Authority announces the temporary suspension of flights at Dubai International Airport as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all passengers and staff. 

"Travellers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates regarding their flights. Further updates will be announced through official channels as soon as they become available." 

Authorities also said a fire broke out after a drone struck in the vicinity of the airport, causing minimal damage. "Authorities are currently responding to a fire resulting from a drone-related incident in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport. All necessary measures are being taken to ensure everyone's safety," the Dubai Media Office said. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Dubai airport diverts flights to Al Maktoum airport
LIVE! Dubai airport diverts flights to Al Maktoum airport

Trump demands 7 nations to send warships to police Hormuz
Trump demands 7 nations to send warships to police Hormuz

Amid escalating tensions with Iran, President Trump is urging nations dependent on Middle Eastern oil to deploy warships to the Strait of Hormuz to safeguard critical global energy supplies.

India Should Have Been Better Prepared For Gulf War
India Should Have Been Better Prepared For Gulf War

'Our diplomacy should have been focused on preventing war and avoiding the inevitable disruptions it would cause, posing a real risk to India's growth story,' asserts foreign secretary Shyam Saran.

Dubai-bound flight returns to Kochi after security concern
Dubai-bound flight returns to Kochi after security concern

An Emirates flight en route to Dubai from Kochi was compelled to return due to a security incident at Dubai International Airport, causing travel disruptions and raising security concerns.

10 patients killed, 11 staff hurt after fire at Odisha hospital
10 patients killed, 11 staff hurt after fire at Odisha hospital

A major fire at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Odisha resulted in the deaths of ten patients in the ICU. The Chief Minister has ordered a judicial probe and announced compensation for the victims' families.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO