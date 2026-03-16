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Court lists MJ Akbar's plea against Priya Ramani for Sep 24

Mon, 16 March 2026
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The Delhi High Court on Monday listed former Union minister M J Akbar's plea challenging the acquittal of journalist Priya Ramani in his criminal defamation case over the allegations of sexual misconduct for final hearing on September 24. 

"Trial court record has been received. Written submissions have been filed by both the parties. List for final hearing on the next date," Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said. 

Akbar has challenged the trial court's February 17, 2021 order acquitting Ramani in the case on grounds that a woman has the right to put grievances before any platform of her choice even after decades. The high court on January 13, 2022, agreed to examine Akbar's appeal against the trial court's order and admitted it, on which the notice was issued to Ramani in August 2021.

In his appeal, Akbar has contended that the trial court decided his criminal defamation case on the basis of surmises and conjecture. His plea contended that the trial court failed to appreciate the arguments and evidence on record. Akbar has also claimed the trial court "gravely erred" in observing that he did not have a stellar reputation and has ignored the well-established principles of criminal jurisprudence. 

The trial court had dismissed the defamation complaint filed by Akbar and acquitted Ramani, saying no charges were proved against her. The trial court had said it was shameful that crimes against women were taking place in a country where mega epics like the 'Mahabharata' and 'Ramayana' were written about respecting them. 

Ramani made allegations of sexual misconduct against Akbar in the wake of the "#MeToo" movement in 2018. Akbar filed the complaint against Ramani on October 15, 2018 for allegedly defaming him by accusing him of sexual misconduct decades ago. He resigned as a Union minister on October 17, 2018. -- PTI

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