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China stresses stability in Strait of Hormuz amid US coalition escort plans

Mon, 16 March 2026
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China on Monday reiterated the importance of maintaining stability and security in the Strait of Hormuz, describing the waterway as a critical route for global trade and energy supplies, reported The Global Times. 

The remarks came as the administration of Donald Trump is reportedly considering the formation of a multinational coalition to escort commercial vessels through the strategic passage. Responding to media queries during a regular press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian stressed that the waterway remains a vital artery for international commerce and energy transportation, and that the international community has a shared interest in ensuring its safety. 

"The Strait of Hormuz and its surrounding waters are vital international cargo and energy trade routes. He noted that maintaining security and stability in the region is in the common interest of the international community," Lin said as cited by Global Times.

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