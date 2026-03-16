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CBSE warns Class 10, 12 exam evaluators of action for sharing info on social media

Mon, 16 March 2026
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The Central Board of Secondary Education on Monday warned Class 10 and 12 board exam evaluators of legal action for sharing confidential information on social media, officials said. 

"It has come to the notice of the board that certain individuals engaged in the evaluation process of Class 10 and Class 12 examinations are posting comments, opinions and experiences on social media platforms. Many of these posts are misleading, factually incorrect and have the potential to create confusion and spread rumours among stakeholders," said CBSE examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj. 

"It has come to the notice of the board that certain individuals engaged in the evaluation process of Class 10 and 12 examinations are posting comments, opinions and experiences on social media platforms. Many of these posts are misleading, factually incorrect and have the potential to create confusion and spread rumours among stakeholders," he added. 

The top official explained that the board's evaluation process is confidential and governed by strict protocols. 

"Sharing any misleading information, experiences or opinions related to evaluation on public platforms is strictly prohibited. Any attempt to spread rumours or misrepresent facts on social media is a violation of professional conduct and may invite disciplinary action."   

"Teachers are advised to exercise restraint and uphold the integrity of the examination system. The board expects all evaluators to maintain confidentiality, dignity and professionalism in the discharge of their duties," he said. -- PTI

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