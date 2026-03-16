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BJP wins two RS seats in Odisha; BJD and Independent secure one each

Mon, 16 March 2026
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The ruling BJP on Monday won two of the four Rajya Sabha seats from Odisha, while the opposition BJD and a saffron party-backed Independent candidate bagged one seat each in the biennial polls held in Bhubaneswar, officials said. 

Returning officer and Odisha assembly secretary Satyabrata Rout handed over certificates to the four newly elected members. 

BJP's Odisha unit president Manmohan Samal and the party's MP Sujeet Kumar secured 35 votes each to win the elections. 

BJD's official candidate Santrupt Misra won the polls by securing 31 votes. 

BJP-backed Independent candidate and former Union minister Dilip Ray won the fourth seat through second-preference votes, defeating opposition-backed nominee Datteswar Hota, who was supported by the BJD, Congress and CPI-M. 

Both Ray and Hota were tied by securing 23 first preference votes each. Later, Ray was elected as the winner after counting of the second preference votes, the official said. 

All 147 members of the assembly exercised their franchise in the elections. 

The elections witnessed cross-voting, with several opposition MLAs allegedly supporting BJP candidates and the BJP-backed Independent. While the number of BJP and its supported Independent MLAs was 82 in the 147-member House, the saffron party candidates secured 93 first preference votes, which was 11 more than its strength in the Assembly. 

These 11 votes came from BJD (8) and Congress (3) MLAs, the official said. -- PTI

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