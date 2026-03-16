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Bhojshala dispute: HC to inspect site before Apr 2

Mon, 16 March 2026
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The Madhya Pradesh high court on Monday said it will inspect the Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar before April 2 in light of the "numerous disputes" pertaining to the ASI-protected structure.

The Hindu community considers Bhojshala to be a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, while the Muslim side claims the 11th-century monument is the Kamal Maula Mosque. 

As per an ASI order of April 7, 2003, Hindus are allowed to worship at the complex every Tuesday, while Muslims are permitted to offer namaaz every Friday.

A bench of high court Justices Vijay Kumar Shukla and Alok Awasthi on Monday set April 2 for the regular hearing of petitions related to the disputed complex.

The bench, in its oral remarks, said, "In view of the numerous disputes, we would like to visit the complex and inspect it. We will visit the complex before the next date (April 2)." 

The HC clarified that no party involved in the case will be allowed to be present during the visit. -- PTI

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