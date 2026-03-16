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Bengal polls: BJP names 144 candidates in first list, fields Suvendu from Bhabanipur

Mon, 16 March 2026
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The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday released its first list of 144 candidates for next month's assembly elections in West Bengal, fielding Suvendu Adhikari from Bhabanipur in Kolkata, a seat held by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. 

Adhikari has also been fielded to retain the Nandigram seat in Purba Medinipur district, which he won defeating Mamata Banerjee by 1,956 votes in 2021. 

Trinamool supremo Banerjee later won from Bhabanipur in the bypoll, which was crucial for her to continue as the chief minister. 

According to the list, Dilip Ghosh has been fielded from Kharagpur Sadar, Biman Mahto from Salboni, both in Paschim Medinipur district, while Swapan Dasgupta will contest the Rasbehari seat in south Kolkata. Sumita Sinha will contest from Kanthi Uttar in Purba Medinipur district, Biman Ghosh from Pursurah in Hooghly district, while Madhavi Mahalder has been fielded from Kultali in South 24 Parganas district. 

Anima Datta has been fielded from Palashipara in Nadia district, while Lakshikant Sahu has been named the BJP candidate from Jhargram, according to the list. 

The 294 seats in West Bengal will go to polls in two phases -- April 23 and April 29 -- with the counting scheduled on May 4. -- PTI

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