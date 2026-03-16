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9-foot crocodile strays on IIT Bombay campus, rescued

Mon, 16 March 2026
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Representational image
Representational image
A 9-foot-long crocodile entered the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay campus early on Monday and was later rescued by wildlife experts, officials said.

IIT security staff spotted the reptile on the campus, located in Mumbai's Powai area, and immediately alerted the forest department control room, they said. The nearby Powai lake is home to several crocodiles. 

 An eight-member rescue team comprising personnel from the forest department and Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) reached the spot and safely captured the crocodile, the officials said. The animal was taken for a medical examination and kept under observation. It will be released into its natural habitat after being declared fit, they added. PTI

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