9-foot crocodile strays on IIT Bombay campus, rescued





An eight-member rescue team comprising personnel from the forest department and Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) reached the spot and safely captured the crocodile, the officials said. The animal was taken for a medical examination and kept under observation. It will be released into its natural habitat after being declared fit, they added. PTI

IIT security staff spotted the reptile on the campus, located in Mumbai's Powai area, and immediately alerted the forest department control room, they said. The nearby Powai lake is home to several crocodiles.