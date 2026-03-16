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11 Indians held in US for staging robberies to secure visas

Mon, 16 March 2026
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Eleven Indian nationals have been indicted in the United States for their alleged involvement in a fraudulent conspiracy to orchestrate staged armed robberies aimed at helping individuals secure illegitimate immigration status. 

The United States Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts announced the charges on Friday. According to prosecutors, the defendants "participated in staged armed robberies of convenience stores for the purpose of allowing store clerks to falsely claim they were crime victims on immigration applications." 

The illicit operation reportedly commenced around March 2023. Federal investigators allege that Rambhai Patel and his associates coordinated faked heists at various convenience stores, liquor outlets, and fast-food establishments across Massachusetts. The primary objective of these staged crimes was to bolster applications for a U visa. 

This specific immigration benefit is reserved for victims of certain crimes who have suffered mental or physical abuse and assist law enforcement in subsequent investigations. 

According to court filings, the staged incidents involved an individual acting as a robber who would threaten staff with what appeared to be a firearm. After seizing cash from the register and fleeing, the clerks or owners would reportedly wait at least five minutes, allowing the perpetrator to escape, before contacting the police to report the incident. Prosecutors further alleged that those portrayed as victims compensated an organiser to be included in the fraud. 

"The 'victims' are alleged to have each paid Patel to participate in the scheme," the documents stated. In turn, the organiser is accused of paying business owners for the use of their premises. 

Authorities confirmed that the organiser, the primary robber, and the getaway driver have already faced charges and convictions. The current group of eleven defendants is accused of either coordinating with the organiser or paying to take part in the scheme for themselves or their relatives. 

Following the announcement, six of the accused were apprehended in Massachusetts and appeared in a Boston federal court on Friday. The remaining defendants were arrested in Kentucky, Missouri, and Ohio, and are expected to be transferred to Boston for further proceedings. 

The charge of conspiracy to commit visa fraud carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Additionally, those convicted could face a fine of up to USD 250,000 -- ANI

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