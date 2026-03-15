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West Bengal: 4 arrested following TMC-BJP clash, 8 injured

Sun, 15 March 2026
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Four persons were arrested on Saturday evening in connection with a clash between Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party activists that took place at Girish Park area in north Kolkata, half an hour before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at Brigade Parade ground. 

BJP activists, on their way to the rally, and TMC pelted stones at each other during the clash following an altercation over the tearing of some flexes asking electors not to vote for the BJP in the ensuing assembly polls. 

The TMC alleged BJP hooligans made an unprovoked attack on their supporters and pelted stones at Shashi Panja's residence, injuring the senior state cabinet minister and several Trinamool activists who were present at the spot. 

BJP denied charges and blamed TMC for orchestrating the violent attack on their supporters on the way to the rally. 

While not commenting on the allegations levelled by either side, a senior police official said eight people, including a police personnel, were injured in the clash. 

"Four people have been arrested so far, and raids are underway to identify and apprehend others involved in the violence," the official said. 

A suo motu case has been registered at the Girish Park Police Station in connection with the incident. -- PTI

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