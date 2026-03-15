Trump seeks Iran 'surrender', says new leader 'not alive'

11:29





In a wide-ranging, 30-minute telephone interview with NBC News on Saturday, the American leader revealed that despite Tehran's apparent interest in ending the hostilities, he remains unsatisfied with the current conditions.





He asserted that "Iran wants to make a deal, and I don't want to make it because the terms aren't good enough yet," adding that any future agreement must be 'very solid.'





When questioned on the specific requirements for a peace deal, the US commander-in-chief remained tight-lipped, replying, "I don't want to say that to you."





He did, however, concede that a primary component would involve a total commitment from Tehran to completely abandon its nuclear ambitions.





The President cast significant doubt on the well-being of Mojtaba Khamenei, who recently assumed the role of supreme leader following the death of his father.





Remarking on Khamenei's absence from public view, he stated, "I don't know if he's even alive. So far, nobody's been able to show him."





While acknowledging the reports of the leader's death were currently "a rumour," Trump added, "I'm hearing he's not alive, and if he is, he should do something very smart for his country, and that's surrender." -- ANI

US President Donald Trump has reportedly demanded that Iran 'surrender,' stating that he has heard the nation's new supreme leader is 'not alive' while dismissing the possibility of an immediate ceasefire in the escalating Middle Eastern conflict.