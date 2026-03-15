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Sri Lanka rolls out fuel rationing system amid West Asia conflict

Sun, 15 March 2026
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Sri Lanka on Sunday rolled out a fuel rationing system through QR code in view of a possible crisis situation due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.
 
Cars are allowed 15 litres per week, while buses are allowed 60 litres per week, the Ministry of Energy said.
 
The QR rationing is introduced as a measure in view of hoarding by the consumers despite the continuous availability of enough fuel for 4 months, it said.
 
The rationing comes after the government announced this week that it was hopeful of securing fuel supplies from India and Russia.
 
Long queues were witnessed outside fuel retailers due to problems with the operation of the QR code, retailers said.
 
Earlier last week, Sri Lanka raised fuel prices to contain hoarding even as long queues were seen at fuel pumps since the war broke out on February 28.
 
The government had appealed to people to cut down on non-essential travel to minimise fuel usage.
 
Rationing using QR code was successful in curbing the problem when the supplies ran dry due to forex shortage during the 2022 economic crisis, making it difficult to pay for the shipments.
 
An Indian credit line through the Lanka Indian Oil Corporation (LIOC), the company's Sri Lanka operation, helped diffuse tensions. That year, between March and July, over 25 people died due to exhaustion after spending long hours in fuel queues.
 
Starting February 28, the US and Israel have launched a massive joint attack on Iran and with Iran's retaliation, it has extended to the entire Gulf region. Iranian strikes in Hormuz have affected maritime traffic in the strait, which is crucial for global supply chains for crude and oil. -- PTI 

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