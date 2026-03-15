Rahul writes to Modi, seeks Bharat Ratna for BSP founder Kanshi Ram

15:58

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday to confer the Bharat Ratna on Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) founder Kanshi Ram posthumously, asserting that this would honour the aspirations of millions of people who continue to view him as a symbol of empowerment and hope.





In a letter to Modi, Gandhi said Kanshi Ram transformed the nature of Indian politics and through his movements, raised political awareness among Bahujans and the poor.





"As we commemorate the birth anniversary of Kanshi Ramji today and reflect on his legacy and contributions, I write with a request that he be awarded the Bharat Ratna posthumously," the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said in the letter.





"Kanshi Ramji transformed the nature of Indian politics. Through his movements, he raised political awareness among Bahujans and the poor. He reminded them that their vote, voice and representation are important and that this country belongs to everyone equally," he added.





Gandhi asserted that because of Kanshi Ram's efforts, many people who had never considered entering public life began to see politics as a means to achieve justice and equality.





"Our Constitution promises equality, dignity and participation for every Indian. Kanshi Ramji devoted his life to making these promises meaningful for those at the very bottom of society. In doing so, he strengthened the foundations of Indian democracy and made our political system more representative and just," the former Congress president said.





"For many years, Dalit intellectuals, leaders and activists have called for Kanshi Ramji to be honoured with the Bharat Ratna. Their demand has been consistent and deeply felt. Recently, I attended a programme in Lucknow where this demand was reiterated strongly by the leaders and participants present, reflecting a widespread sentiment," he said.





Conferring the Bharat Ratna on Kanshi Ram posthumously would recognise his immense contribution to the country, Gandhi said.





"It would honour the aspirations of millions of people who continue to view him as a symbol of empowerment and hope. I hope the government will seriously consider this request," the Congress leader said in his letter to the prime minister. -- PTI