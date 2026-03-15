HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Pepsi sign 'Saiyaara' star pair Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda

Sun, 15 March 2026
Share:
14:51
image
Betting big on Gen Z appeal, beverages major PepsiCo India has roped in Saiyaara star pair Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda as the new face of its campaigns as the summer season approaches.

Signalling a strategic push to deepen its connection with Gen Z audiences and reinforcing its long-standing association with youth culture, beverages major PepsiCo India has brought on board two of the most talked-about new faces of the generation -Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda - as the newest members of the Pepsi family.

The move extends PepsiCo's playbook of aligning with pop culture and youth identity.

"With Ahaan and Aneet, the brand brings on board two young stars who embody this bold, unfiltered spirit. Known for their natural chemistry and growing popularity, the duo represents a generation that connects with culture in real time," said a PepsiCo statement. 

This continues PepsiCo's association with pop culture and youth identity, as in 2023, the company featured Ranveer Singh for Pepsi, and Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra as brand ambassadors for Quaker Oats.

Pepsi's ads, which are synonymous with youth culture and self-expression, featured the faces of Ranbir Kapoor, Virat Kohli, and MS Dhoni in 2024.

Earlier, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee, Kajol and Shahid Kapoor have also featured in PepsiCo's ad.

"By welcoming Ahaan and Aneet to the Pepsi family, the brand continues its tradition of championing young talent that reflects how today's generation connects with Pepsi -- not just watching the moment unfold but actively being part of the conversation around it," the beverage major said.

By roping in Panday and Padda, widely regarded as rising Gen Z stars with strong digital traction, PepsiCo appears to be continuing its playbook of positioning itself at the intersection of pop culture and youth identity, frequently collaborating with emerging and influential talent who shape conversations among younger audiences. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Palaniswami rules out alliance with Vijay's TVK
LIVE! Palaniswami rules out alliance with Vijay's TVK

EC to announce assembly poll dates for 4 states, 1 UT today
EC to announce assembly poll dates for 4 states, 1 UT today

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is likely to announce the schedule of elections in poll-bound states and a Union Territory (UT) on Sunday.

Govt bars LPG for households with piped gas connections
Govt bars LPG for households with piped gas connections

India restricts subsidised LPG connections for households with piped natural gas (PNG) to ensure equitable distribution and address global energy supply concerns, pushing for faster PNG adoption.

Indian warships on standby to assist merchant vessels
Indian warships on standby to assist merchant vessels

According to sources, the Indian Navy warships are on standby to provide assistance or help required by merchant vessels.

Day after Trump call, UK weighs anti-drone shield in Gulf
Day after Trump call, UK weighs anti-drone shield in Gulf

Specifically, military experts are assessing if the 'Octopus' interceptor anti-drone system, produced in the UK to support Ukraine in countering Russian threats, could be repurposed to strengthen British protections against Iran's Shahed...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO