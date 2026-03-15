Pepsi sign 'Saiyaara' star pair Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda

14:51

Betting big on Gen Z appeal, beverages major PepsiCo India has roped in Saiyaara star pair Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda as the new face of its campaigns as the summer season approaches.





Signalling a strategic push to deepen its connection with Gen Z audiences and reinforcing its long-standing association with youth culture, beverages major PepsiCo India has brought on board two of the most talked-about new faces of the generation -Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda - as the newest members of the Pepsi family.





The move extends PepsiCo's playbook of aligning with pop culture and youth identity.





"With Ahaan and Aneet, the brand brings on board two young stars who embody this bold, unfiltered spirit. Known for their natural chemistry and growing popularity, the duo represents a generation that connects with culture in real time," said a PepsiCo statement.





This continues PepsiCo's association with pop culture and youth identity, as in 2023, the company featured Ranveer Singh for Pepsi, and Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra as brand ambassadors for Quaker Oats.





Pepsi's ads, which are synonymous with youth culture and self-expression, featured the faces of Ranbir Kapoor, Virat Kohli, and MS Dhoni in 2024.





Earlier, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee, Kajol and Shahid Kapoor have also featured in PepsiCo's ad.





"By welcoming Ahaan and Aneet to the Pepsi family, the brand continues its tradition of championing young talent that reflects how today's generation connects with Pepsi -- not just watching the moment unfold but actively being part of the conversation around it," the beverage major said.





By roping in Panday and Padda, widely regarded as rising Gen Z stars with strong digital traction, PepsiCo appears to be continuing its playbook of positioning itself at the intersection of pop culture and youth identity, frequently collaborating with emerging and influential talent who shape conversations among younger audiences. -- PTI