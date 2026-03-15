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Over 20 students injured as goods train hits college bus in TN

Sun, 15 March 2026
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08:16
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Over 20 students of a private engineering college were injured after the bus they were travelling in was hit by a goods train in Karur on Saturday, the police said. 

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Senthil Balaji visited the injured students who are undergoing treatment at the district government hospital. 

Speaking to mediapersons, he said the accident occurred on Saturday evening when the bus was moving through the unmanned railway crossing between Veerarakkiyam and Palayam in the region. 

The goods train then rammed into the bus from behind, he added. 

"Nearly 25 students were injured, and they were taken to the district government hospital. Two of the students were later taken to a private hospital, while 23 of them are undergoing treatment at the government hospital", he said. 

"Among the 23, three of them are feeling better, and they went home after receiving first aid. The remaining are undergoing treatment at the district government hospital. One student received a head injury", the DMK leader said. 

Southern Railway said, "The incident happened on a private railway line and not in Southern Railway's jurisdiction."  

It said the crossing is owned and operated by Chettinad Cements between Veerarakkiyam and Palayam for their clinker movement, it said. This line has a few unmanned level crossings, it added. -- PTI

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