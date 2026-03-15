Kuldeep Yadav ties knot with Vanshika Chadha

15:01

Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav tied the knot with his fiancee Vanshika Singh in a private yet star-studded ceremony held in the picturesque hill town of Mussoorie.

The wedding celebrations were attended by several prominent figures from the cricketing fraternity, including Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Kaif, RP Singh and Suresh Raina, who gathered to celebrate the special occasion with the Indian spinner.

The wedding rituals, which began earlier in the week and continued until late Saturday night, were organised at a well-known luxury hotel in the popular tourist destination. The venue was specially decorated for the ceremony.

Spiritual leader Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham also attended the ceremony and offered his blessings to the newly-married couple. -- PTI