Kerala poll: CPI-M's 1st list out; CM to contest from...

18:12

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and 10 of his cabinet colleagues will contest in the April 9 state assembly election, the ruling Communist Party of India-Marxist said on Sunday.





While Vijayan will seek his mandate from his sitting seat Dharmadam assembly segment in northern Kannur district, senior leader and former health minister K K Shailaja will try her luck from Peravoor constituency in Kannur.





CPI-M state secretary M V Govindan released the list of 81 candidates, including six party-backed independents during a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram.





The CPI-M-led LDF is eyeing a third consecutive term this time. -- PTI