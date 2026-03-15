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Kerala poll: CPI-M's 1st list out; CM to contest from...

Sun, 15 March 2026
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Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and 10 of his cabinet colleagues will contest in the April 9 state assembly election, the ruling Communist Party of India-Marxist said on Sunday.

While Vijayan will seek his mandate from his sitting seat Dharmadam assembly segment in northern Kannur district, senior leader and former health minister K K Shailaja will try her luck from Peravoor constituency in Kannur.

CPI-M state secretary M V Govindan released the list of 81 candidates, including six party-backed independents during a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram.

The CPI-M-led LDF is eyeing a third consecutive term this time. -- PTI 

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