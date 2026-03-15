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Iranian students protest outside UN office over US-Israel attack on school

Sun, 15 March 2026
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Iranian students gathered outside the United Nations Commission office to commemorate the students who died in the US-Israeli attack on an elementary school in Minab, reported the state broadcasting TV.

A girls' primary school in Minab, southern Iran, was hit during airstrikes linked to the Operation Roaring Lion on February 28, 2026. 

The Shajareh Tayyebeh girls' elementary school was destroyed by a missile while students were in class, killing more than 100 people, most of them children.

The attack triggered global condemnation, with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation calling it a grave violation of international humanitarian law and urging accountability.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that Iran is ready to negotiate a deal to end the ongoing war, but he is not prepared to agree to a ceasfire yet since the terms offered are insufficient, according to NBC News.

In an interview with NBC News, Trump said he is unwilling to make a deal with Tehran at this stage despite indications the country wants negotiations.

"Iran wants to make a deal, and I don't want to make it because the terms aren't good enough yet," he said, adding that any terms will have to be "very solid".

When asked about the conditions for a deal, Trump said, "I don't want to say that to you," though he indicated that a commitment from Iran to completely abandon would be part of any agreement.

Trump also said he is working with several countries to secure the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil shipments, as oil prices surge during the conflict, NBC News reported.

Before this, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Saturday (local time) warned that attacks on American bank branches operating in the Gulf region could expand if further strikes by the US and Israel target Iranian banking infrastructure, according to Press TV. -- ANI

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