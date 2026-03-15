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Iran ready for ceasefire talks but....: Trump

Sun, 15 March 2026
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US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) said that Iran is ready to negotiate a deal to end the ongoing war, but he is not prepared to agree to a ceasfire yet since the terms offered are insufficient, according to NBC News.

In an interview with NBC News, Trump said he is unwilling to make a deal with Tehran at this stage despite indications the country wants negotiations.

"Iran wants to make a deal, and I don't want to make it because the terms aren't good enough yet," he said, adding that any terms will have to be "very solid".

When asked about the conditions for a deal, Trump said, "I don't want to say that to you," though he indicated that a commitment from Iran to completely abandon would be part of any agreement.

His remarks come amid the ongoing conflict that began two weeks ago when the US and Israeli forces launched joint strikes on Iran, triggering retaliatory attacks by Tehran on Israel and US-linked targets across the region.

Trump also said he is working with several countries to secure the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil shipments, as oil prices surge during the conflict, NBC News reported.

NBC News reported the US President asking "numerous countries that are affected by the thuggery of Iran" to assist in keeping the strait open, but declined to name them.

"They've not only committed, but they think it's a great idea," he said. -- ANI

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