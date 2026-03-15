Indian warships on standby near Persian Gulf for merchant vessels

09:02

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According to sources, the Indian Navy warships are on standby to provide assistance or help required by merchant vessels.Earlier on Saturday, two Indian flagged vessels carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) were granted transit through the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian authorities.





One of them is the Shivalik, which, as per the Vessel traffic monitoring site, was last reported to be in the Gulf of Oman and expected to reach its destination by March 21.





On Friday, Union ports, shipping and waterways ministry provided an update on the maritime situation in the Persian Gulf region and the steps being taken to ensure the safety of Indian seafarers and vessels.





As per the Ministry, 24 Indian-flagged vessels with 668 Indian seafarers were operating in the Persian Gulf.





As many as 76 Indian seafarers remain on three vessels east of the Strait of Hormuz.The ministry said that DG Shipping continues coordination with ship owners, RPSL agencies and Indian missions, and all Indian vessels and crew were being actively monitored.





The ministry added that since activation of the 24-hour control room, DG Shipping has handled over 2,425 calls and 4,441 emails and facilitated the safe repatriation of more than 223 stranded Indian seafarers. -- ANI

Several Indian Navy warships have been deployed near the Persian Gulf and remain on standby to assist merchant vessels coming towards India, sources confirmed on Sunday.