Four Iranian women footballers withdraw Australia asylum bids

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In a post on X, IRIB wrote, "Four members of the Iranian national football team, who were in Australia to participate in the tournament and had applied for asylum after the #US invasion of Iran, withdrew their asylum application and went to the Iranian embassy in Malaysia."





Earlier in March, seven members of the Iranian women's national football team had been granted humanitarian visas by the Australian Federal Police and the Australian government after they sought refuge in Australia amid fears of persecution if they returned to Iran, according to a report by 9 News.





The players - Fatemeh Pasandideh, Zahra Ghanbari, Zahra Sarbali, Atefeh Ramezanizadeh and Mona Hamoudi - reportedly escaped from team handlers at a hotel on Australia's Gold Coast following their participation in the 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup.





The dramatic operation unfolded overnight, with the players assisted by Australian authorities before being moved to a secure location.





Australia's Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke confirmed that humanitarian visas had been approved after a late-night process by the department of home affairs. -- ANI

Four women Iranian soccer players who were granted asylum in Australia withdrew their applications and went to the Iranian embassy in Malaysia, reported the Iranian Republic of Iranian Broadcasting (IRIB).