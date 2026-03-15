Complete IPL schedule to be out after poll dates announcement: BCCI

13:14

The complete schedule of the Indian Premier League will be released after the dates of the assembly elections to be held in four states and one Union Territory are announced, the Board of Control for Cricket in India Vice President Rajeev Shukla said on Sunday.

The Election Commission of India is likely to announce the schedule of elections in poll-bound West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry on Sunday.





The poll body has convened a press conference at 4 pm.





"It's good if the announcement is going to be made. After the dates are announced, we will be able to release the complete schedule of the IPL," Shukhla said.

Shukla also noted that the availability of police deployment can be understood only after the announcement of the election schedule.

"If the schedule is announced today, it will be a relief for us. We will be able to release the complete schedule of IPL because the police deployment will be available only then. So, if the dates are announced today, we will be able to release the complete schedule of IPL soon," he said.

On March 11, BCCI announced the schedule for the first phase of the 2026 IPL edition, which is to be played from March 28 to April 12.