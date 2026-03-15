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After row, red-blue flashing lights removed from Mumbai mayor's car

Sun, 15 March 2026
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Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde
Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said on Sunday it had removed red and blue flashing lights from the official vehicle of Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde amid a controversy over the alleged illegality and accusations of promoting "VIP culture".

In a statement, the BMC said similar lights have also been taken off the vehicles allotted to civic office-bearers.

Tawde was provided with a multi-purpose vehicle after assuming charge as Mumbai mayor last month, becoming the second BJP corporator to occupy the prestigious post in 44 years. The MPV had red and blue flashing lights fitted on it.

According to the statement, the BMC took the action after it came to the administration's notice that some of its vehicles had flashing lights installed. It also shared a photograph of Tawde's official car without the flashing lights.

BMC officials said the blue-red flashing lights, generally installed on police and other emergency vehicles, on the mayor's car were removed earlier this week, a day after some social media users raised questions about them.

"Does the police have a licence to turn on red and blue lights on the Mumbai mayor's vehicle?" asked X user @shivsainik007 in a post on March 11.

More social media users weighed in, criticising the use of the lights. 
"Clarification please. Does the Mumbai mayor's car have permission to use red-blue lights? Even the accompanying security vehicle has a red-blue light on top. Why are these lights being used?" wrote 'We Work Foundation' (@weworkngo) on X.

RTI activist Anil Galgali claimed that "unauthorised use of red and yellow lights" was being made on the mayor's official as well as escort vehicles.

As per instructions issued by the Centre, the use of such lights has been restricted and is permissible only for specific emergency services, Galgali said, adding that the matter should be taken seriously and necessary action should be taken immediately.

The Opposition also targeted Tawde, alleging that "VIP culture" had resurfaced after the BJP came to power in the BMC.

"Could you not resist the temptation of the red beacon?" questioned opposition leader and ex-mayor Kishori Pednekar, who belongs to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT). 

Responding to the controversy, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that upon inquiry, he found the red light was not mounted on the roof of the vehicle but on the bonnet, and that Tawde was being unfairly targeted.

"There is no fault of the mayor in this. It is our earlier decision that no one in the state should use the red light. The mayor is also aware of this. They are trying to target her without any reason," Fadnavis said. -- PTI

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