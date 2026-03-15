Actor Madhu Malhotra dies at 71

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Madhu Malhotra in 'Lambi Judaai' song from film 'Hero'

Veteran actor Madhu Malhotra, best known for her work in Satte Pe Satta and Karz, passed away following heart failure, her son Manu said.





Malhotra died on Friday, aged 71.





"Mom passed away on March 13 at 12.30 pm at the Holy Spirit hospital in Andheri. She had cardiac issues; she had blockages in the heart. She passed away due to heart failure," Manu told PTI.





Malhotra was a known actor, who appeared in several films from the 1970s to the 1990s. S





ome of her popular movies include Kaala Patthar, Vidhaata, Sambandh, and Ghulam among many others.





She also garnered attention with her appearance in the song Lambi Judaai from Subhash Ghai's movie Hero.





Manu fondly remembered his mother as a "happy-go-lucky, family-oriented" person.





"She was a family person; she was supportive of children and that's why she did the number of films that she did. She loved films, acting, and she gave her best," he said.





Malhotra is survived by three children: two daughters and a son.

The last rites were held at Oshiwara crematorium. -- PTI