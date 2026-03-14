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SIT formed to probe assassination bid on Farooq Abdullah

Sat, 14 March 2026
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Jammu and Kashmir Police have constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the recent assassination attempt on National Conference president Farooq Abdullah in Jammu, officials said on Saturday.

Jammu Zone Inspector General of Police (IGP) Bhim Sen Tuti ordered the setting up of the SIT under the supervision of a deputy inspector general of police Jammu-Samba-Kathua range, considering the 'seriousness and sensitivity' of the case.

On Wednesday night, Abdullah, the former chief minister, had a miraculous escape when a gunman opened fire on him after coming from behind while he was leaving a marriage function at the Royal Park banquet hall in the Greater Kailash area.

The 63-year-old accused Kamal Singh, a resident of Jammu, was overpowered and arrested on the spot. A revolver used in the crime was also recovered from his possession.

"At about 10 pm (on March 11), while the protectee (Abdullah) was leaving the (marriage) venue, an individual flashed a revolver and attempted to open fire from close range. However, owing to the prompt action of the police personnel deployed with the protectee, the attempt was foiled. In this regard, a case under Section 109 BNS and Section 3/25 of the Arms Act has been registered at Police Station Gangyal, Jammu," the IGP said in his order issued on March 12.

The police shared a copy of the order on Saturday evening.

The members of the SIT include Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Sharma, Superintendent of Police, headquarters (Jammu) Irshad Hussain Rather, Deputy Superintendent of Police Arvind Kumar Sambyal and inspectors Saroop Singh, Paramjeet Singh, Sanjeev Chib and Shariq Majeed.  

"The SIT must complete the investigation promptly and thoroughly, adhering to the statutory timeframe," the order reads.  -- PTI

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