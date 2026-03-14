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Saudi air defence intercepts, destroys drone over Al-Jawf region

Sat, 14 March 2026
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The Saudi ministry of defence announced on Saturday that its air defence forces have successfully neutralised an aerial threat in the northern part of the country. 

In a formal statement, the ministry confirmed the "interception and destruction of a drone" after it was detected entering the airspace over the "Al-Jawf region in the north of the country." 

This latest incident follows a massive wave of hostilities earlier in the week. 

Saudi Arabia reported that its air defence systems intercepted nearly 50 drones that entered its airspace within a span of a few hours early Friday, according to Euro News. 

The ministry of defence of Saudi Arabia stated that these drones were detected during the early hours of Friday and were neutralised before reaching their intended targets. 

Officials noted that the sheer volume of drones represents an "unusually high level of aerial threats for Saudi Arabia." 

The escalation comes as several critical locations in the Kingdom, including the United States Embassy in Riyadh, key oil infrastructure facilities, and a military base hosting American troops, have faced threats. 

These tensions have intensified amid the ongoing conflict involving Iran, as reported by Euro News. 

Contributing to this volatile climate, the Israeli military confirmed it launched a new wave of strikes in Tehran on Friday morning. 

"The IDF has just begun a wide-scale wave of strikes targeting infrastructure of the Iranian terror regime across Tehran," the military said. 

Simultaneously, Israel has extended its operations into Lebanon, striking the Al-Zrariya Bridge on the Litani River to disrupt Hezbollah's movement. 

Israel stated that the organisation used the bridge to move from the north to the south of the country to prepare for combat against IDF forces. -- ANI

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