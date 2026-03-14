'Of course. Yes': Iran Supreme Leader's representative on passage to Indian vessels

17:48

The representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in India, Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, on Saturday reiterated that Indian vessels would be allowed to pass through the strategically significant Strait of Hormuz amid the conflict in West Asia.





Speaking in an interview with ANI, Ilahi responded affirmatively, "Of course, of course. Yes," when asked whether Indian ships would be allowed to pass through the Strait.





When asked to elaborate on the matter, Ilahi said, "I heard that our embassy tried to provide an opportunity for some Indian ships to cross the Strait of Hormuz."





The current round of conflict in West Asia, which started on February 28, has witnessed fighting between Israel and the United States on one side and Iran on the other.





The conflict escalated following the killing of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel, after which Iran, in its retaliation, targeted Israeli and US assets in several Gulf countries and Israel, causing disruption in the waterway and affecting international energy markets and global economic stability.





Due to the conflict in the region, Iran has virtually closed the Strait of Hormuz, a critical transit route for global energy supply.





Ilahi further said that the special concessions for India on the passage of vessels were a reflection of the Indian public showing solidarity with the Iranian regime against what he described as 'oppression' by the US and its allies.





"I can say the majority of Indian people are with Iran. They condemned the oppression. They follow justice. And they don't want war. Even I can say they are against the war," he said.





He further claimed that the Iranian leadership had been informed about expressions of sympathy from people in India and said Tehran was mindful of India's energy needs.





"They (Indians) show their loyalty to the oppressed people. Even with the children of the girls' school, which is attacked by the United States, they show their sympathy, their solidarity. We informed our people in Iran of the sympathy and solidarity of our brothers and sisters in India. And we said that now also they are suffering from a shortage of gas and a shortage of petrol, and we have to provide for them and help them and support them," Ilahi added.





He also noted that the Iranian embassy had attempted several times to assist in resolving the issue for the 'dear brothers and sisters in India'.





Earlier today, two Indian flagged vessels carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) were granted transit through the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian authorities. -- ANI