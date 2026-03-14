HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Modi to visit Bengal today, address rally, launch projects worth Rs 18,680 cr

Sat, 14 March 2026
Share:
08:44
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit West Bengal on Saturday to address a rally at the iconic Brigade Parade Ground here and unveil development projects worth around Rs 18,680 crore, in his first trip to the state after the publication of the post-SIR electoral rolls last month. 

The rally, organised by the BJP, will mark the culmination of the party's statewide 'Parivartan Yatra' ahead of the 2026 assembly elections. 

After the surge in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the setback in the 2021 assembly polls, the BJP's yatra is being seen as its most expansive statewide mobilisation in recent years. 

The yatra, which began on March 1, a day after the publication of the revised electoral rolls under the Special Intensive Revision exercise, criss-crossed nearly 5,000 km across the state, covering 237 assembly constituencies. 

According to official data released on February 28, following the SIR exercise, 63.66 lakh names, around 8.3 per cent of the electorate, have been deleted since the revision process began in November last year, reducing the voter base in the state from about 7.66 crore to just over 7.04 crore. 

In addition, more than 60.06 lakh electors have been placed under the "under adjudication" category, meaning their eligibility will be determined through legal scrutiny in the coming weeks. 

Modi's visit also comes amid reports that the Election Commission is likely to announce the schedule for the assembly elections next week. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Goyal rejects reports on India holding off US trade deal
LIVE! Goyal rejects reports on India holding off US trade deal

'US begging world, including India, to buy Russian crude': Iran
'US begging world, including India, to buy Russian crude': Iran

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Saturday criticised the United States over its stance on Russian oil, claiming Washington was now "begging" countries across the globe, including India, to purchase Russian crude.

No need to panic, enough LPG supply for homes, says govt
No need to panic, enough LPG supply for homes, says govt

The government has assured citizens that there is no need to panic book LPG cylinders, as uninterrupted supply to households is being ensured despite the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Iran has not closed Hormuz: Supreme leader's representative
Iran has not closed Hormuz: Supreme leader's representative

Iran has not closed the Strait. It remains open; however, due to current conditions and circumstances, ships are unable to pass through the Hormuz. Otherwise, Iran never wanted the Strait to be closed or blocked, the supreme leader's...

'Trump told G7 leaders Iran was about to surrender'
'Trump told G7 leaders Iran was about to surrender'

The call came before Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei vowed vengeance and urged citizens to continue their fight against the attacks by US and Israel.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO