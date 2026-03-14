Many countries sending warships to Hormuz: Trump

21:46

In the wake of the developing security situation in West Asia and the Gulf, United States President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Washington, DC would send warships, along with other countries, to keep the Strait of Hormuz 'open and safe'.





Trump also called upon China, France, and Japan, among others, to send ships to the Strait of Hormuz.





He said the United States would bomb the shoreline and continually shoot Iranian boats and ships.





He made the remarks in a post on Truth Social.





Trump said that several countries, in conjunction with the United States, would send warships to ensure the Strait of Hormuz remains open.





'Many countries, especially those affected by Iran's attempted closure of the Hormuz Strait, will be sending warships, in conjunction with the United States of America, to keep the Strait open and safe. We have already destroyed 100% of Iran's military capability, but it is easy for them to send a drone or two, drop a mine, or deliver a close-range missile somewhere along, or in, this waterway, no matter how badly defeated they are,' he wrote.





He added, 'Hopefully China, France, Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and others affected by this artificial constraint will send ships to the area so that the Hormuz Strait will no longer be a threat from a nation that has been totally decapitated. In the meantime, the United States will be bombing the hell out of the shoreline and continually shooting Iranian boats and ships out of the water. One way or the other, we will soon get the Hormuz Strait OPEN, SAFE, and FREE!'





The United States has long referred to the strait as the 'world's most important oil chokepoint' because of the volume of global energy supplies that transit through the narrow passage.





More than 20 million barrels of crude oil pass daily through the narrow channel separating the Iranian coast from Oman.





That volume represents roughly one-fifth of global oil consumption and nearly a quarter of all seaborne oil trade.





A significant share of the world's liquefied natural gas also moves through the same passage. -- ANI