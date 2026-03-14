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Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (retd) sworn in as Bihar governor

Sat, 14 March 2026
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Lieutenant General Syed Ata Hasnain (retired) took oath as the Governor of Bihar on Saturday.

Patna high cChief Justice Sangam Kumar Sahoo administered the oath of office and secrecy to Lt Gen Hasnain at a ceremony at the Lok Bhavan. 

Lt Gen Hasnain replaced Arif Mohammed Khan as the Governor.

The ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his cabinet colleagues and senior officers, among others.

Lt Gen Hasnain's last posting in uniform was as Military Secretary of the Indian Army, a key position responsible for senior-level personnel management.

Prior to this, he commanded the Army's 15 Corps in Jammu & Kashmir. 

Lt Gen Hasnain remained active in national and academic roles even after retirement.

In 2018, he was appointed chancellor of the Central University of Kashmir. In 2020, he joined the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) as a member.   -- PTI

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