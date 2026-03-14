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LPG crisis: Prasad distribution affected, says chief of Varanasi's Annapurna temple

Sat, 14 March 2026
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Distribution of prasad at the Annapurna temple in Varanasi has been impacted due to a perceived shortage of LPG cylinders, even as authorities in Uttar Pradesh reiterated that there is no supply crunch and warned of strict action against hoarding and black marketing.

Mahant Shankar Giri Maharaj claimed the temple's 'ann kshetra' is facing a severe shortage of cooking gas, making it difficult to prepare prasad for devotees.

"Earlier, gas agencies used to supply one or two cylinders, but that too has stopped in the last two to three days," he said, adding that one of the temple's two cooking units has shut down since Saturday morning, while the other is on the verge of closure.

The temple used to distribute prasad to around 20,000 to 25,000 devotees daily, but on Saturday, they could only accommodate about 3,000 people, Maharaj said, adding that officials have assured him of a supply, but the cylinders have yet to arrive at the temple.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh minister Ravindra Jaiswal and Varanasi District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar held a meeting to review LPG supply in the city.

After the meeting, the district magistrate said there was no shortage of LPG in Varanasi and added that the temple management had not raised the issue in a meeting held on Friday.

DM Kumar assured that LPG cylinders would be provided to the temple soon and warned that the administration is monitoring those spreading rumours about shortages.

Jaiswal emphasised that panic buying triggered by rumours of LPG scarcity has led many consumers to stockpile spare cylinders, temporarily creating supply issues.

He added that around 1.55 lakh households in the city have been connected to the city gas pipeline, and residents can obtain a pipeline gas connection within a week of applying.

Two helpline numbers have also been issued for assistance.

Amid these concerns, authorities have increased monitoring of LPG distribution across districts and cautioned against hoarding and black marketing.

In Sultanpur district, officials seized 44 LPG cylinders during a raid on the premises of an LPG agency proprietor on Saturday, following allegations of black marketing.

Acting on the directions of District Magistrate Kumar Harsh, a joint team of the supply department and police conducted the raid at the proprietor's house in Dostpur.

Supply Inspector Jitendra Singh said that six large filled cylinders, two small filled cylinders, and 36 empty cylinders were recovered during the raid. 

Police have registered a case against Manish Kumar and Rajan Gautam in connection with the alleged illegal storage and sale of cylinders, officials said.

Authorities said that a drive is being conducted across districts to curb hoarding and black marketing of LPG cylinders, warning that strict action will be taken against violators.

They have also reiterated that there is no shortage of LPG or other petroleum products in the state.  -- PTI

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