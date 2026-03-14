LPG crisis: Prasad distribution affected, says chief of Varanasi's Annapurna temple

Distribution of
prasad at the Annapurna temple in Varanasi has been impacted due to a
perceived shortage of LPG cylinders, even as authorities in Uttar
Pradesh reiterated that there is no supply crunch and warned of strict
action against hoarding and black marketing.
Mahant Shankar Giri
Maharaj claimed the temple's 'ann kshetra' is facing a severe shortage
of cooking gas, making it difficult to prepare prasad for devotees.
"Earlier, gas agencies used to supply one or two cylinders, but that too
has stopped in the last two to three days," he said, adding that one of
the temple's two cooking units has shut down since Saturday morning,
while the other is on the verge of closure.
The temple used to
distribute prasad to around 20,000 to 25,000 devotees daily, but on
Saturday, they could only accommodate about 3,000 people, Maharaj said,
adding that officials have assured him of a supply, but the cylinders
have yet to arrive at the temple.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh minister
Ravindra Jaiswal and Varanasi District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar held a
meeting to review LPG supply in the city.
After the meeting, the
district magistrate said there was no shortage of LPG in Varanasi and
added that the temple management had not raised the issue in a meeting
held on Friday.
DM Kumar assured that LPG cylinders would be provided to
the temple soon and warned that the administration is monitoring those
spreading rumours about shortages.
Jaiswal emphasised that panic
buying triggered by rumours of LPG scarcity has led many consumers to
stockpile spare cylinders, temporarily creating supply issues.
He
added that around 1.55 lakh households in the city have been connected
to the city gas pipeline, and residents can obtain a pipeline gas
connection within a week of applying.
Two helpline numbers have also
been issued for assistance.
Amid these concerns, authorities have
increased monitoring of LPG distribution across districts and cautioned
against hoarding and black marketing.
In Sultanpur district, officials
seized 44 LPG cylinders during a raid on the premises of an LPG agency
proprietor on Saturday, following allegations of black marketing.
Acting
on the directions of District Magistrate Kumar Harsh, a joint team of
the supply department and police conducted the raid at the proprietor's
house in Dostpur.
Supply Inspector Jitendra Singh said that six large
filled cylinders, two small filled cylinders, and 36 empty cylinders
were recovered during the raid.
Police have registered a case against
Manish Kumar and Rajan Gautam in connection with the alleged illegal
storage and sale of cylinders, officials said.
Authorities said that a
drive is being conducted across districts to curb hoarding and black
marketing of LPG cylinders, warning that strict action will be taken
against violators.
They have also reiterated that there is no shortage
of LPG or other petroleum products in the state. -- PTI